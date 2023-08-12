Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 271,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $121.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.46. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,117,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,740,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,600. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.