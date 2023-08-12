Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

