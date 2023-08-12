Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.35 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

