Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,041,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,502,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,005,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after acquiring an additional 702,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.45 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.