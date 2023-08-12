Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

