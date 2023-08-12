Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 1,089 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $147.96 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $132.42 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -159.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

