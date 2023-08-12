Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 1,089 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SJM stock opened at $147.96 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $132.42 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -159.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
