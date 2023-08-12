BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $81.00 at JMP Securities

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of BL stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

