BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

