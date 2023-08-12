BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $19.15 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

