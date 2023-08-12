BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $19.15 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
