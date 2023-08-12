BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BOE stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

