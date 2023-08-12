BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 31st

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE ECAT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.10.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,538,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,036,447.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,428,955 shares of company stock worth $22,172,195 in the last quarter.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
