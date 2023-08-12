BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 31st

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ECAT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,538,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,036,447.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,428,955 shares of company stock worth $22,172,195 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 217,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

