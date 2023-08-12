BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 16.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 16.25 and a 200 day moving average of 16.21. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.33 and a 52 week high of 17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

