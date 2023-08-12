BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.85 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

