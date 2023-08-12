BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BKN opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $16.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 125,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

