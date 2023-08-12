BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

