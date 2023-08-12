BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

