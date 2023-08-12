BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

MPA stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,944 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $104,018.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,336.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $814,889. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

