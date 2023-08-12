BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
MPA stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,944 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $104,018.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,336.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $814,889. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
