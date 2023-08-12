Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

