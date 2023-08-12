BMO Capital Markets Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $197.30 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $276,426,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 481,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $87,241,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.