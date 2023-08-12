BMO Capital Markets Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $88.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.68.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $139,145,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $91,144,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

