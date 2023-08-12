BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.17 and last traded at C$33.95. Approximately 561,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,053,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.83.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.36.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.