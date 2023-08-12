BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.17 and last traded at C$33.95. Approximately 561,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,053,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.83.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.36.

