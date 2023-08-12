BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in July

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Down 0.9 %

BNPQY stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.85 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

