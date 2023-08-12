Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$66.16 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$43.76 and a 1-year high of C$69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

