BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. 130,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,895. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,513.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

