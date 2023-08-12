Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Critical Review

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bone Biologics and Intuitive Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intuitive Surgical 0 5 15 0 2.75

Bone Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,173.44%. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus price target of $343.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Bone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -96.34% -68.95% Intuitive Surgical 21.38% 12.41% 10.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bone Biologics and Intuitive Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million N/A N/A Intuitive Surgical $6.22 billion 17.19 $1.32 billion $3.99 76.31

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; a complement of services to its customers, including support, installation, repair, and maintenance; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

