Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $16.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,800.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,641.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

