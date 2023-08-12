Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BOZTY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.99.
Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile
