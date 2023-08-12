Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BOZTY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe.

