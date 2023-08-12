Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Up 94.1% in July

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Borregaard ASA stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

