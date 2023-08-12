Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Up 94.1% in July

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Borregaard ASA Stock Performance
Borregaard ASA stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.
About Borregaard ASA
