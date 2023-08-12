Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Update

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

BSDGY remained flat at $22.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. Bosideng International has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

