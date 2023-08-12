Boston Partners Acquires 561 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.86% of Whirlpool worth $206,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.56. 501,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.