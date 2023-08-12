Boston Partners Acquires 975,818 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,508,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 975,818 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gentex were worth $154,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Gentex Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $33.08. 1,671,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,021. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

