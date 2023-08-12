Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 457,247 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Medtronic worth $144,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

