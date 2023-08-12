Boston Partners Has $177.51 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.32% of Essex Property Trust worth $177,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 80,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.53. 207,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,022. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.02 and a 200 day moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.60.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

