Boston Partners Has $290.81 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643,128 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $290,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7 %

Global Payments stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

