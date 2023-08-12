Boston Partners Purchases 10,444 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Boston Partners raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.55% of Arch Capital Group worth $138,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.0 %

ACGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. 1,028,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.