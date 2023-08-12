Boston Partners Purchases 6,543 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,387,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $230,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

