Boston Partners Sells 175,055 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,055 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.90% of Allstate worth $262,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,595,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,190,000 after acquiring an additional 160,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.