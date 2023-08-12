Boston Partners Sells 38,426 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,426 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $189,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $860.11. The company had a trading volume of 75,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $812.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $742.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $892.03. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

