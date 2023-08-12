Boston Partners Sells 468,264 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 468,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of Las Vegas Sands worth $168,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,068,000 after acquiring an additional 666,588 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.7 %

LVS stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. 3,943,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.