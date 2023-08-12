Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.31% of Lam Research worth $218,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $34.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $651.97. 1,603,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,938. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

