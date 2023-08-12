Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.04 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

