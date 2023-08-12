Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$280.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$267.45.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$243.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$244.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$228.68. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$164.90 and a one year high of C$254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.6926428 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

