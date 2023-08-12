BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NYSE BRCC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 1,450,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. BRC has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.36 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BRC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BRC by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

