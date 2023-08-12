Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 26.7 %

BREZR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,685. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

