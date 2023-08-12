Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWBBP remained flat at $17.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

