Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 497.7% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN opened at $16.85 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
