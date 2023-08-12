Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 497.7% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN opened at $16.85 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

