Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,565. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.