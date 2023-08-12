Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $829.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $867.20 and its 200-day moving average is $714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

