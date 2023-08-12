Brokerages Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price at $7.23

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLAP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.01. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terran Orbital news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

