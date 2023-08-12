Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BNRE)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BNRE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $34.71. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

